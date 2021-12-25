$0.23 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $608.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $3,757,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.