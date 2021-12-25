-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 624,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.