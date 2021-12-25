$0.20 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.