$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter.

VIST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VIST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

