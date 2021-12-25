$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

In related news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. 1,222,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,755. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 million, a P/E ratio of -417.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

