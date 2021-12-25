$0.04 EPS Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 2,877,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,735. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.91.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $8,376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

