-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 358,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

