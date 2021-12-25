-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 429.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,209. The company has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

