ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after buying an additional 166,726 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

