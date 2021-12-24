Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $244.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

