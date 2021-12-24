Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Nvwm LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.51. 1,172,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

