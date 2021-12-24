Zero Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $10,648.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00326194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00139089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00088413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003914 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,864,280 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.