Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 144 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $14,628.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15.

On Monday, November 8th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96.

Shares of ZEN opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after buying an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after buying an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

