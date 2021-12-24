Zelwin Market Cap Achieves $151.41 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004073 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $151.41 million and $345,447.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

