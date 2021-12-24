Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to “Buy”

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.49 on Friday. Quotient has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

