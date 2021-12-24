Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to “Buy”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

