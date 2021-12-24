Zacks Investment Research Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

