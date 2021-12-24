Zacks Investment Research Lowers CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.23.

NYSE:GIB opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3,828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

