Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Hold

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,528. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $2,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $688,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

