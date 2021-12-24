Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

