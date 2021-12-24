Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,915. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $109.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

