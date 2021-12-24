Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.66 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

