Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report sales of $562.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.90 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. 3,273,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

