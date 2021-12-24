Zacks: Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post $241.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.50 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.11. 589,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,426. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,223 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,146. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

