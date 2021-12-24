Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 4,851,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

