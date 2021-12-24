Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.97 Million

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $585.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the lowest is $581.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $563.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

CHKP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 511,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,458. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

