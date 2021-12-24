Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

