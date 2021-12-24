Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

