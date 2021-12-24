Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WBS opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
