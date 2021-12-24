Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

