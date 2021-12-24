Zacks: Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

