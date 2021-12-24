Zacks: Analysts Expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jasper Therapeutics.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75).
NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 67,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,950. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,030,000.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.