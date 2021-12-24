Zacks: Analysts Expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

JSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 67,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,950. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,030,000.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

