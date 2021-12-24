Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 50,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

