Zacks: Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 473.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

