Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

