Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.33. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,915,000 after purchasing an additional 189,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Truist Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

