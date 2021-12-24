Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $2.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.06.

Shares of SAIA traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,425. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.66.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $130,000.

Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

