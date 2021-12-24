Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.01 Million

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $347.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.51.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 199,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

