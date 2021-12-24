Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.01 Million

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $347.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.51.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 199,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

