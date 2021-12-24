Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 3,491,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

