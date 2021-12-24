Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 3,491,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.