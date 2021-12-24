YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007193 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.