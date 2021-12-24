Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $84,308.10 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YEXT opened at $10.59 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

