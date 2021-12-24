YENTEN Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $107,227.28 and $30.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,078.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.69 or 0.08026257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.00323179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.47 or 0.00897588 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00074396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00408630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00252442 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

