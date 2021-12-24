XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Buys A$13,195.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown acquired 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,195.00 ($9,358.16).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, David Brown acquired 23,750 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,368.75 ($10,190.60).

On Friday, November 12th, David Brown purchased 61,250 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,872.50 ($26,150.71).

On Friday, October 22nd, David Brown 210,937 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

