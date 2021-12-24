Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Workiva stock opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

