Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 120,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $4,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

