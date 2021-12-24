WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.46. 51,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 110,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

