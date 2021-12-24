WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 431 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 20.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

