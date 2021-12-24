WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

