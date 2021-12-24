WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $639,000 Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Vectrus worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 363.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 22.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE VEC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

