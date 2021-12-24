WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $630,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,933,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.15 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

