WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $586,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE CBRE opened at $105.82 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

